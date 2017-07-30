Unite Barcelona, ​​the organizers of the Tomorrowland Barcelona Festival, ​​have said that all of the signs point to the fire at Saturday nights the event in Santa Coloma de Gramenet (Barcelona), which resulted in the evacuation of 22,000 people, being caused by a technical problem.

In a statement issued on Sunday morning, they explained that the fire authorities are carrying out an investigation together with them to try to find the cause adding that there were no injuries and everybody that attended the concert was safely evacuated, although some spectators were treated for anxiety attacks.

Among the stars appearing at the festival was Steve Aoki, whose collaboration with One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson – Just Hold On – soared to the top of the charts.

The cause of the fire remains unclear, although it is believed that it could have been triggered by a firework display which was part of the show.

Eyewitnesses issued video footage on Twitter that shows a massive fire and thick plumes of smoke engulfing the main stage.

Tomorrowland Unite is a round-the-world live-screening of the main Tomorrowland festival, held in Belgium.

A promotion for the event says that “special effects are synchronised with the show in Belgium adding value to the global connection”.

The Barcelona event was listed as cancelled on Tomorrowland’s website.