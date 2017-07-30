BENIDORM HALF MARATHON TO BE NIGHT RACE

March 3, 2018 is the date on which both the 34th Half Marathon and the Benidorm International 10K race will be held, in which runners from all over Spain and Europe will compete in the evening’s event and festivities.

For the first time the event will be held at night, getting underway at sunset in a festive, healthy and family atmosphere. Tin addition to changing the date of the event, moving it from November to March, for the very first time it will be run during the cooler evening.

Fernando Brotons, the Tour Sport director, said that the Benidorm City Council and the Benidorm Athletics Club “will both be playing an indispensable part in the organisation of the race.

For Brotons the objective of the event is to raise the prestige of the Benidorm Half Marathon across the world and to establish it as to place it as one of the great national events in athletics.

Approved by the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation the course will be absolutely flat and will run through the main streets of Benidorm, as well as along the the emblematic beaches of Levante and Poniente. “It will be a very pleasant surface and it should result in a very fast race,” said Brotons.

There will be a number of different activities for tourist, as well as for the sports enthusiasts and serious athletes from Friday 2 March until Saturday evening, after the race. It is intended to create a festive atmosphere in the city, which will attract the public and many participants including organize gastronomy days, a fair, sports exhibitions and competitions, as well as stands and entertainment along the way.