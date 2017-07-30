UK NATIONAL LOTTERY RESULTS

Sat 29 Jul 2017

Jackpot: £5,411,439

Draw 2254 | Draw machine: Arthur | Ball set: 6

Tonight’s National Lottery Lotto winning numbers are:

01, 26, 41, 55, 56, 59 and the Bonus ball is 36.

Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are: 10, 14, 22, 33, 34 and the Thunderball is 07.

This draw’s £1million Lotto Millionaire Raffle winning code is: RUBY 2612 5902.

Raffle tier 2

20 prizes of £20,000

AQUA 2368 6988 AQUA 4786 3691 AQUA 4839 7726 AQUA 7153 5340

BLUE 0343 8821 BLUE 2666 8330

GOLD 6627 5460

GREY 1020 9396

JADE 9642 8596

NAVY 3190 9430

PINK 4033 5903 PINK 7133 2682

PLUM 7225 2877

ROSE 1042 1435 ROSE 4225 9009

RUBY 0337 5040 RUBY 2260 2067 RUBY 9499 0722

TEAL 3175 4168 TEAL 3822 1405

The jackpot for the next draw which will take place on Wednesday 2 August will be £6.9 million