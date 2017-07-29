NEW ROJALES SCHOOL READY FOR SEPTEMBER TERM

After more than a decade of promises, students in Rojales who are hoping to attend the newly built school, CEIP Poeta Miguel Hernández, previously called the Principe de España, should finally get their wish as the mayor, Antonio Pérez, said that the Ministry of Education estimates that the main building will be completed on August 21.

Assuming there are no last minute setbacks, the Department of Education and the School Board will then take over the building. First they will thorough cleaning the building after which they will then transfer the educational material and furniture that is currently stored in the old building. It is expected that the new centre will then be able to open its doors to students in time for the start of the new school term on 11 September.

Although the students of the school – the only one in Rojales – are expected to begin classes in the new classroom accommodation, the work will continue on the site over the next few months. The old building has still to be demolished and, once the debris has been removed, the sports courts will be built on the site.

Pupils in the first to fourth years at the Colegio Poeta Miguel Hernández, were able to move into their new accommodation after the Christmas break. Phase two of the project now contains a further six classrooms for the fourth, fifth and sixth years, as well as a dining room, with a capacity for 300 students in two sittings, and school offices.