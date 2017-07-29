COUNTERFEIT PRODUCTS SEIZED ON GUARDAMAR MARKET

Over two thousand fashion products and counterfeit accessories of different brands have been seized from traders by the Guardia Civil at the Mercadillo del Campico de Guardamar, pending economic valuation.

The agents also arrested two men, both of Moroccan nationality, aged 32 and 39, as the alleged perpetrators of industrial property crimes. One of them has also been charged because he is residing in Spain illegally, and was unable to provide any documentation.

Both detainees appeared in court during the week but were released on bail.

These arrests and seizures are part of a series of inspections which are being carried out by the Alicante Civil Guard in outlets selling clothing and accessories under an operation against the sale of counterfeit goods. In total 15 people have been arrested during the operation.