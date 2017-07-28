RNA TUCK IN AT EL MIRADOR

Members and friends of The Royal Naval Association, Torrevieja Branch met at Bar restaurante El Mirador, Eagles Nest for their July Menu del Dia.

The restaurant did us proud with a very tasty and good value lunch and we whiled away the afternoon with much merriment and banter. If you would like to join the ship mates or just find out more please phone Chairman Paul Edwards on 618644934, Vice Chairman Danny Kay on 966716274 or Secretary Margaret Forshaw on 966921996.

Believe it or not we do more than just eat, drink and be merry and we would love to see you at our monthly meetings held on the first Wednesday of every month at Bar/Restaurante El Paraiso near Carrefour, Torrevieja at 5pm and remember you don’t have to have served in the Royal Navy to become a member. We look forward to seeing you soon!