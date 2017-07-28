Passengers were seen cheering, clapping and booing as a group of rowdy ladies were kicked off a Ryanair flight bound for Alicante for swearing and “acting like creatures”.

A Youtube video captures by fellow passenger Josh Daley shows a group of being asked to leave the aircraft. The ladies had started an argument with flight attendants before being thrown off the flight. It is thought that the ladies had been drinking before they got on the flight.

Ryanair have confirmed that police were called in order to ensure that there was no further disruption on the Thursday night flight FR9898 from Liverpool to Alicante. As they collected their bags from the overhead locker one of them shouted: “Get yer bag, we’re getting kicked off.”

The aircraft landed safely at Alicante Airport without any further incidents.