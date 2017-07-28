HOME SECRETARY: EU CITIZENS WILL BE ALLOWED TO LIVE AND WORK IN ENGLAND AFTER BREXIT

Home Secretary, Amber Rudd, has revealed that EU citizens will be allowed to live and work in the UK after Brexit on the condition that they are registered with the Home Office.

Although the freedom of movement will end in March 2019, the existing rules and regulations for immigration are unlikely to change during the transitional period. The rules which allow EU migrants to come to Britian “may look like a similar arrangement” during the transition to free movment.

Some Eurosceptic MPs have argued that the Government is not particularly interested in reducing the level of net migration and have argued that the Government is simply keeping the existing arrangements in place under a different name.

According to Ms Rudd, ““As part of a smooth and orderly transition as we leave the EU, the second phase of our immigration proposals is based on a temporary implementation period to ensure there is no cliff-edge on the UK’s departure for employers or individuals.

“During this period there will also be a straightforward system for the registration and documentation of new arrivals.”

Immigration Minister, Brandon Lewis, however, stated that the Government was “very clear” that there would be no free movement of labour after Brexit. According to Mr Lewis, “Free movement of labour ends when we leave the European Union in the spring of 2019 – we’re very clear about that.