QUIRÓNSALUD TORREVIEJA SIGNS A COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH EUROMARINA

The Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja has signed a collaboration agreement with the leading developer in the real estate sector Euromarina with the objective of establishing a framework of cooperation between both entities.

Under this agreement, the hospital is committed to offer conventional check-ups to each client who purchases a permanent home located in the region of La Vega Baja through the network of real estate Euromarina. In addition, this agreement offers Euromarina clients a yearly dental examination and clean or an annual blood tests.

The exchange of information and promotional material between both entities will be another strength of this agreement whereby clients and patients of Euromarina and Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja will receive timely knowledge about the new services of each organization.

Present at the signing act was the territorial director of Quirónsalud, Francisco Fiestras, and Commercial Director of Euromarina, Patricia Eugenia Quesada.

For residential tourism clients, a line of international external relations has been planned to expedite and facilitate their access to health services, so that each client will be assigned a person who speaks their own language, to inform, advise and be available for any eventuality.

In its continuous effort to renew and adapt, the hospital offers patients the highest qualified care answers, with a warm and personalized treatment, Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja is a reference in the private health sector of Alicante, and also counts with other centres in the province for consultations and diagnosis: Quirónsalud Medical Center Santa Pola and Quirónsalud Medical Center Orihuela. It should be remembered that the Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja is in agreement with the main insurance companies, both national and international.

ABOUT EUROMARINA

From its beginnings in 1972, and being pioneers in the tourism industry, Euromarina is a leading company in the property sector.

The company is founded by a humble and hard-working family who put quality in the housing and in the client care, giving importance to necessary services.

We have supported the entry of local businesses to grow together and create wealth in the new areas.

We care, maintain and highly appreciate the value contributed by these businesses by creating services and making life more comfortable covering the daily needs of residents. We have a hotel with SPA as well as a restaurant, cafeteria and lounges for events and is in operation 365 days.

With great national prestige, despite being better known internationally due to the provenance of our clients.

The number of houses built exceeds 30,000 being the provenance of our clients from more than 80 different countries. Together with this, our long history, has allowed us to develop one of the most international Villages of Spain.

Our projects have been recognized by multiple juries both in Spain and abroad and the awards we have received throughout our career certify the efficiency of our management processes and the quality of our product. “