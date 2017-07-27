ENJOY A DAY ON THE BEACH WITH YOUR DOGS!!

If you want to visit a beach with your dogs where you will have total freedom to relax yo might like to try the “Caleta dels Gossets” in the Cape of Santa Pola, not too far from Gran Alavant.

The “Caleta dels Gossets” is one of the major canine beaches in the province. All that is asked is that owners adhere to local standards and ensure that they clean up following their visit.

The beach is an area where pets, large and small, can enjoy all the facilities of their own beach including a swim or a dip in the sea alongside their owners.

How to find it

“La Celeta dels Gossets” is a small cove (Cala III) belonging to the group of Calas del Cuartel, located next to the Natural Park of Cabo de Santa Pola close to Gran Alacant.