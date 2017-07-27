COUNCILLOR FOR SPORT DROPS INTO VISTABELLA

On Friday we had the pleasure to receive a visit of our Sports Councillor from Orihuela Vićtor Valverde Sáez. We showed him the facilities we have at Vistabella Golf and we are planning new actions to develop Golf and Bowls among the kids and adults in Orihuela. We thank the Councillor for this visit and we hope we continue working together to achieve our goals.

This is very encouraging news from our President, let’s be hopeful of some interest.

Meanwhile Vistabella are doing their own bit to recruit some new bowlers, experienced or complete beginners, tuition can be provided just come along to the Saturday morning roll up or call into the golf shop where they will point you in the right direction.

The qualifying rounds in the South Alicante Knockout League have now all been finalised and Vistabella have a very good representation in the forthcoming finals to be held at Vistabella on the 8th Sept. Our finalists and their opponents are, Men’s Singles Martin Foulcer v Peter Morgan Q. Men’s Pairs Martin Foulcer & Pat Rafferty v John Pooley & Dennis Birkett. E.I.

Two Triples teams, Beryl Regan, Andy Leggatt & Mike Regan v Violet Campbell, Jacquie Johnson & Fred Roberts Q.

Charlie Watkins, Maggie Furness & Arthur Brown v Deirdre Leeming, Jason Prokopowycz & Derek Sale Q. Go along and give your support and watch some quality bowling.