A policeman has been attacked by a man with a knife in the early hours of this morning.

The incident took place on the border between Melilla and Morocco at around 7.25am. The attacker was overpowered by policemen and arrested at the scene.

One of the police officers was treated for minor injuries to his hand and finger.

The man, thought to be between 20 and 30 years old, was involved in another incident a few days earlier. On that occasion he did not carry a weapon. The police have launched an investigation into his motives and terrorism has not yet been ruled out.

The footage which was captured on CCTV shows the police apprehending the man.