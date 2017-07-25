The low cost Norwegian carrier will introduce flights between Alicante and Tenerife from 29 October in what represents its first domestic link between the two airports.

The flight will operate three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and they are are now on sale starting at just € 26.65 one way.

This will be the twenty-fourth route that Norwegian offers from El Altet but the first domestic flight between the two locations.

In the last twelve months, the airline has flown 1.05 million passengers into Alicante which is a 3% increase over the same period last year. With the Alicante-Tenerife North link announced today (Tuesday) Norwegian now offers eleven domestic routes in Spain, eight of which fly from the Canary Islands. Since the start of its domestic operations in Spain in the autumn of 2015, Norwegian has already transported 1.6 million passengers on its routes.

Norwegian operated its first flight in Spain in 2003 and today offers a total of 165 routes. As well as internal flights, there are 154 European, four to the United States, one to Israel and another to Morocco. It flies into fourteen Spanish airports, seven of them (Palma de Mallorca , Alicante , Barcelona, ​​Gran Canaria, Madrid, Málaga and Tenerife Sur) are also full operational bases of the company.

Norwegian employs nearly 2,000 people in Spain, including crews, administrative staff and airport assistants. The airline transported 29.3 million passengers worldwide in 2016, of which 6.82 million passengers came to Spain.

Norwegian destinations from Alicante:

* Ten to Norway: Oslo Gardemoen, Oslo Rygge, Alesund, Bergen, Harstad / Narvik, Molde, Sandefjord / Torp, Stavanger, Tromso, and Trondheim.

* Three to Sweden: Stockholm, Gothenburg and Karlstad.

* Three to Denmark: Copenhagen, Aalborg and Billund.

* Three to Germany: Cologne, Hamburg and Munich.

* Two to Finland: Helsinki and Oulu.

* One to the UK: London Gatwick.