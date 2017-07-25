BEWARE THE “BOILER ROOM” SCAM!

Boiler rooms are entities that offer and provide investment services without

being registered with the corresponding supervisor (CNMV in the case of

Spain). Therefore, they are not authorized to operate in the market.

The risk of these entities lies in the fact that, in most cases, the apparent

provision of such services is only a cover-up to allow them to take ownership of

victims’ capital, with the promise that they will achieve a high return on the

investment of their savings. Although, at times, it is possible to receive positive

results during the first few months, the company will then disappear and not

return the money to its clients.

CNMV continuously engages in monitoring and controlling endeavours in

conjunction with its European counterparts, issuing national and international

alerts every week.

The profile of those affected is professionals and retirees with savings and

willingness. The message it is focused to obtain greater benefits for their

savings than those offered by the conventional market. Many are

holidaymakers or residents in tourist areas on the Spanish coast such as the

Costa Brava, Costa del Sol, Costa Blanca and the Balearic Islands.

Various networks have been dismantled by the National Police in recent

years. Some examples are a boiler room that operated from Benidorm which

defrauded investors from Germany, Austria, Slovenia and the Netherlands;

the network of boiler rooms in Malaga and Barcelona that defrauded 5,000

people. Also noteworthy is another case in which more than 50 people were

arrested due to an investment scam in Marbella, which was under

investigation by Scotland Yard, since the victims were from the United

Kingdom.

Be extremely cautious, because these entities are very active in tourist

areas on the Spanish coast.

Be wary of them during the Summer. Tourist areas on the Spanish coast have

historically been places chosen by some non-registered entities to deploy their fraudulent activities.

Why is it necessary to intensify precautions?

During the summer the influx of tourists in the Spanish coast in general

increases. Precisely during this period there is a greater risk of being contacted

by a boiler room, although the danger still persists throughout the year. Phone

calls and emails are followed by increasingly aggressive tactics of contacting

people to capture victims. They also look for their potential targets in large

hotels or in social centres where these collectives gather.

The modus operandi is almost always the same: first they call or make

contact by e-mail to sound clients out, introducing themselves as

authorized entities. Then, they contact people a second time, where they

offer financial products with a clear investment proposal. Once they have

won a client over by using more aggressive tactics, the transaction is

carried out.

Invitations to no-obligation meetings or information sessions in hotels

where there are potential clients are the most recurrent methods used to

close a fraudulent deal these days.

Sometimes they earn clients’ trust by speaking in their language (English,

French, German, Russian, etc.) and also through attractive websites with

a myriad of information, which show the listed companies with whom

they supposedly work.

In the event of suspicion by victims or after a warning by CNMV, those

responsible for the entity will disappear without a trace.

What to do?

If they contact you, report this to CNMV in order for it to act as soon as

possible, calling CNMV’s Investor Assistance phone number 900535015 or

sending an enquiry using the form that can be found in CNMV’s Investor

section. In addition, check if the entity is registered or has been the subject of

warnings.

In the event of a suspected case of fraud contact CNMV and report the

incident to the Police or the corresponding Court.