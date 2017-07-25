ANGLICAN CHURCH LAUNCHES NEW INTERACTIVE WEB SITE

The Anglican Chaplaincy of St Peter & St Paul Torrevieja has launched a major revamp of their web site to showcase the activities of the Church and its work in the wider community. The Chaplaincy, which brings together the eight Anglican Churches on the South Costa Blanca, East Costa Calida and Murcia is active in every part of the community and provides a full range of Christian services for local people.

The revamp was overseen by Maggie Dew from Campoverde Church who said, “We set out to provide an easy point of access for anyone who wishes either to know about the Church and what we do, or those people who have need of the Churches’ services whether this is for the good things such as Baptisms, Wedding Blessings and Special Occasions; or those sadder occasions such as Funerals and Memorial Services”.

The website is split into easily accessible sections:

“About us”: Provides a welcoming entry point to find out a bit about the Chaplaincy

Our Churches”: Gives an overview of the activities of the eight Churches, directions of how to find them and points of contact. This includes times of services

“Our Team”: Introduces Father Richard Seabrook the Priest in charge of the Chaplaincy and his team of retired Ministers who work across all the Churches

“Calendar”: Provides an interactive calendar of upcoming events at all the Churches.

“I’m new”: Offers an easy to understand guide to what happens at church for those who are thinking of coming along; perhaps for the first time

“Special occasions”: Maps out the major services provided by the Church to the community

“Contact us”: Provides an interactive form that can be completed if you wish to contact the Church or meet with Father Richard Seabrook

“Funding”: Explains how the Chaplaincy is wholly self funded and outlines ways in which you can get involved in supporting the work of the Churches

“Notices”: Provides the weekly notices from Father Richard about what is going on in the Chaplaincy as a whole

The website has now gone live at www.c-of-e-torrevieja.com and offers everyone the opportunity to interact with the Church at a level that suits them. Whether it is coming to Church on a regular basis, visiting occasionally, requesting one of the Churches’ many services for those major moments in life or just getting involved in the many social and fund raising activities. Father Richard, Chaplain, said, “Everyone is welcome and our new website means that everyone now has the opportunity to find out what is going on at their local Churches throughout this part of Spain”.

You can also follow the Chaplaincy on their Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/anglicantorrevieja/

Contact Maggie Dew on 966762264 or 693513678 or e-mail maggieruthdew@hotmail.com for further information.