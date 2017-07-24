FAOC EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Last Saturday, the Federación de Asociaciones de Orihuela Costa-Alicante (FAOC) held an EGM, that was attended by representative of member associations.

Details of the business conducted is shown below:

We highlight the most important agreements that were made:

Representatives of the Neighborhood Associations Villamartin and Las Filipinas, current federation members, were invited to join the Board of Directors. FAOC representatives were chosen to fill the vacancies for the Boards of the new Orihuela Coastal Districts X and XI, following the recent division of the municipality. The FAOC Board of Directors was re-elected as follows:

President: Mrs. Carmen Ruiz Llamas

Vice President 1º and Spokesperson: Mr. Tomás Moreno Trancón

Vice President 2nd: Mr. Oscar Garrido García

Member: Mrs. Dolores Henarejos Ballester

Member: Mr. Francisco J. Morales Herrera

Member and Treasurer: Mr. Julio Serrano Martín

Secretary: Mr. Adolfo Hernández García

Members were informed of the need to increase the budget allocations for the coast, whilst waiting for the approval of the 2017 Budgets, which apparently will not take long. Finally, we agreed to continue applying pressure to the City Council, to improve the services and infrastructure of the Orihuela Costa, which still leaves much to be desired, despite the effort and dedication we have seen in recent months, by the Councillor of Beaches and the Coastal Services Coordination Department.

We continue to count on your collaboration, since, as our slogan says:

Working together, we will be stronger!