COSTA CLIFF FACE GETS CLEAN-UP

The Councillor for the Environment, Miguel Angel Fernandez, announced this morning (Monday) that cleaning of the rock face along the Orihuela coastline was now underway.

Specially trained staff would carry out this task, starting at the front of Aguamarina. “Once that is completed they will move on to the steep area in front of La Caleta-Cabo Roig “, he said.

The process will take approximately one week and consist of the removal of plastics, paper and other accumulated rubbish that has been thrown over the beach walls by pedestrians.

The work is being carried out with anchors and safety harnesses which are necessary because of the difficult access to the areas.

“We are cleaning up our environment of accumulated garbage, an action that needs to be completed as soon as possible,” said Fernández, who also asked users to “keep the environment clean, so that we can all protect and enjoy it.”