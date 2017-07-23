VIRTUAL LEADER – EDITION 677

Leading this week with the Orihuela initiative to fine the needy 750 euro for having to resort to scavenging in order to feed their families. Has the mayor thought this one through? I somehow doubt it!

Bascuñana is also in trouble for claiming that he is investing 40% of the monies received from the sale of municipally owned land to the Orihuela Costa, in accordance with the formula agreed. Clearly the mayor didn’t graduate in maths as the percentage is much lower

Torrevieja’s GRO are doing their job in the city as they continue to confiscate counterfeit goods whilst Orihuela’s equivalent police service don’t seem to know where the Costa is as all their time seems to be spent inland. But they are celebrating their 4th birthday. Anyone like to buy them a SATNAV?