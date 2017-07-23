ORBA WARBLERS GS – BONALBA CUP AT BONALBA

It was another stunning and hot day at Bonalba when the Orba Warblers played for the Bonalba Cup – an event sponsored by Elite Javea Villas – Anne Haydock and organised by Michael Taylor.

The winners –

VCaptain Sylvia Mortensen ( Hcap.20.2 ) managed to clinched the Cup with 39pts., now playing off 19. In 2nd. place was Chris Williamson ( Hcap.8.1 ) with 38pts., now off 7.7. 3rd. went to David Brown ( Hcap. 23.4 ) with 36pts. In 4th. Malcolm Monti ( Hcap. 13.0 ) returned with a score of 35pts. 5th. and 6th. places had scores of 34pts. but on c/b, David Knight ( Hcap. 9.1 ) managed just to tip Paul Atkinson ( Hcap. 16.6 ) and was handed the 5th. prize. In 7th., 3 golfers were in with 33pts., Rosemary Edwards ( Hcap. 21.5 ), Michael Taylor ( Hcap. 17.7) and Michael Morley ( Hcap.9.7 ). However, Rosemary managed a better back nine and ended up with the prize.

NTP’s went to Nick Berry – Hole 4, Chris Williamson – Hole 8, Michael Morley – Hole 11 & 14.

The Longest Drive for Men – Chris Williamson and for Ladies – Sylvia Mortensen

One 2’s recorded on Hole 4 by Bob Edwards with a brilliant chip from the sand.

We had 2 guests – Andy Taylor and Keith Parsons. The Football Card went to Malcolm Monti with Q.P.R.

A huge Thank You to Anne Haydock for the sponsorship and great prizes.

Next week August 2 will be a Stableford at El Plantio. First Tee time 9:36am so please arrive by 8:50am for registration. Guests are welcome subject to space availability and Current Handicap certificate. To book, please contact Mike Taylor on mjt@stylespms.com or phone 639242896