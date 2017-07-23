EIGHT HOSPITALISED AFTER SANTA POLA BOAT EXPLOSION

Eight members of the same family from Elche have been injured following the explosion of their boat in Santa Pola.

The victims, all members of the Santa Pola Yacht Club, are five adults and three minors with the most seriously injured, a three year old boy and a 40 year old woman, both suffering from severe burns, transferred to the Alicante General Hospital of Alicante

The explosion happened at about 5.30 pm on Sunday afternoon. According to official sources, it seems to be an accumulation of flammable gas that exploded when the engine was first started.

The remaining six people, all injured but to a lesser degree, have been transferred to the General Hospital of Elche.

The Judicial Police of the Civil Guard of Santa Pola has taken over the investigation to determine the exact causes of the explosion.