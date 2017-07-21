ALL IN A NIGHT’S WORK FOR RBL CHAIRMAN

Don Cubbon, the Chairman of the Royal British Legion (Spain North), visited the Orihuela Costa and District Branch from his home in Valencia on Thursday, a journey of over 250km, where he brought members up to date with ongoing changes in the organisation of the services charity, both in the United Kingdom and in Spain.

He congratulated the branch on the work that they do saying that the Orihuela Costa is now firmly established as one of the outstanding branches in the country.

After briefly outlining his own plans for the District he spoke about recruiting and retention in the RBL generally and the steady rise in membership that it is hoped can be achieved following the appointment of the new Director of membership.

He then went on to explain his intentions with regard to the Great Pilgrimage 90 (GP90) which it is intended to be the Legion’s biggest membership event in it’s history when, on 8 August 2018, two representatives from every branch will carry their standards along the same route in Ypres to the Menin Gate, representing an entire generation that served while defending their country.

He explained that while the current organisation seems to revolve around branches based in UK he hopes to make arrangements so that branches from Spain will be able to join the pilgrimage by travelling direct.

After his address, members enjoyed a buffet and a few drinks with the Chairman and his wife Lynn, prior to their long journey back to Valencia.