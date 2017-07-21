GRO SEIZE COUNTERFEIT GOODS IN TORREVIEJA

Torrevieja’s GRO, the Operational Reinforcement Group of the Local Police is increasing its presence along Torrevieja seafront, due to the increase in the number of residents and holidaymakers that are visiting the municipality.

And if last summer is anything to go by they will certainly have their hands full as they keep an eye on motorists who are not used to driving on the right hand side of the road. They will also be monitoring any indication in the upward trend of drug trafficking and pick pocketing in the city as well keeping an eye out for lost children of which there are bound to be plenty in the coming weeks.

Once again though they are hoping that they have the sale of illegal goods under control following their efforts last Wednesday and Friday nights when over 500 counterfeit articles, all of well-known brands, were confiscated, the products mostly being trainers, replica football clothing and handbags. The operation was concentrated on the ​​Paseo Juan Aparicio, although a number of arrests were also made in La Mata, where products were also seized