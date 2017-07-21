easyJet breaks record for peak summer travel day

easyJet, Europe’s leading airline will today welcome more than 264,500 customers travelling on 1,700 flights across its network.

This compares to 2016’s peak summer travel day on 2nd September when more than 255,000 customers flew across the network.

In the UK alone, over 147,800 customers are set to fly to or from easyJet’s UK airports on 969 flights with Mallorca, Malaga, Faro and Alicante topping the list of favourite sunshine destinations this summer.

Sophie Dekkers, easyJet’s UK Country Director said:

“Year after year the summer getaway continues to grow and this year is no exception. We are seeing high demand across our route network peaking today as more than quarter of a million customers flying with us jet off on their summer breaks.

“Whether customers are flying to visit friends and family or for a sunshine break we will do everything possible to make our customer’s summer travel as easy and of course, affordable as possible. For the 750,000 families flying with us over the course of the summer break our new onboard Flybraries will entertain the children whilst at the same time encourage kids to get hooked on a book so look out for the children’s classics in seatback pockets.”

This summer easyJet will fly three quarters of a million of families out of UK airports on their holidays and earlier this week the airline launched its summer Flybraries (Flying Libraries). The easyJet Book Club will see seven thousand copies of children’s classic books made available in passenger seat-pockets across its entire UK fleet. Campaign ambassador and leading children’s author Dame Jacqueline Wilson launched the initiative earlier this week at London Gatwick Airport and has selected children’s classic books for kids to enjoy in-flight including; Peter Pan, Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland, The Railway Childrenand The Wizard of Oz.

This new initiative is designed to encourage children to get into a good book following research which revealed that over 8 in 10 British parents (83%) say children are reading less in comparison to when they were younger.