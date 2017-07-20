SAN MIGUEL GOLF SOCIETY AT LAS COLINAS. JULY 19TH, 2017.

The number of members playing usually drops a bit in the summer, and this was the case for this week’s gathering at Las Colinas where 29 attended. However, the inclusion of 7 guests added to a respectable turnout. The course had been extensively worked on, both fairways and greens, the latter being very unlike their usual true and rapid state.

Some tee boxes were also in poor shape, again not normal. Going against the way of things most weeks, Bronze and Silver category prize winners actually fared better than their counterparts in Gold. Several who came in last time out at Alicante also got a mention this week (e.g. Captain and Vice-Captain), one of which included the only lady playing and day’s joint top scorer Marg Birtwistle, Hugh Reilly being the other member to post 40 points.

The day’s stableford competition results, by category and in reverse order, were the following:

Bronze Category: 3rd Norman Padmore (35), 2nd Kyree Skarsmoen (38), and 1st Marg Birtwistle with 40 points

Silver Category: 3rd Theo Boelhouwer (36), 2nd Tony Smale (39), and 1st Hugh Reilly with 40 points

Gold Category: 3rd Mike Freeman (33), 2nd Darren Temple (34), and 1st Steve Higgins with 35 points.

Nearest the pins on the par 3’s (open to all) went to Mike Greatorex (hole 5), Hugh Reilly (7), Steve Higgins (10), Darren Hancock (7), Theo Boelhouwer (14), and Aaron Clinton (17).

The Abacus was won by Mike Fearnehough

The Best Guest prizes went to winner Matthew Taylor (33) and runner-up Aaron Clinton (32 on CB)

Our thanks go to the staff at Las Colinas for their contribution to an enjoyable day.

Keep up to date with all SMGS matters by logging on to our website www.smgs.org or simply give Barry Roehrig a call on 666694467 (mobile) or 966731033 (home) to find out more about the society and its weekly golf get-togethers. Next week we will be at Villamartin.