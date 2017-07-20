SAN JAVIER GOLF SOCIETY

“Dusty Bin” team competition at La Serena Golf, on Wednesday 19th July:

Stiflingly hot, humid conditions, with the tees set well back (ready for a big competition at the weekend) made it a very tough day’s golf for most of the participants. The greens were also a little patchy and some of the bunkers were not in great condition unfortunately.

The winners were: Bob Gallard, Giovanni Butto and John Hillier, with 72 points. Runners up were: David Archer, Barry Beale and Jeff Belt, with 66 and third place went to: Less Whall, Mick Hardy and Chris Taylor, with 60 points.

Nearest the pins were won by Jeff Belt, David Archer and Dave Summers. The gross 2 (for 50 euros) was not won and will roll over to our next game. Our next competitive game is an individual stableford qualifier at La Serena, teeing off at 9:20am on Monday 7th August. Full details will be emailed to all members. Payday will be on Saturday 5th August, between 11am and 12 in the bar area at La Serena Golf Clubhouse, Los Alcázares.

For further information on our society, to play as a guest, or to join, please phone Barry Beale on +34 649 245 889 or look at our website at www.sanjaviergolfsociety.co.uk and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sanjaviergolfsociety