COUNCIL ALLOCATES 40 LABOURERS TO ORIHUELA COSTA

The Councillor for Employment, Víctor Valverde, has confirmed that the Ayuntamiento has taken on 106 additional agricultural labourers who will be used during the summer months, July to September, to clear fields, parks, roads and gulleys across the region.

He said that 40 of them have been allocated to carry out cleaning on the Orihuela Costa while 5 will maintain the area of El Palmeral and its surroundings, another five will go to the Parks and Gardens team, and the remainder will be made available to work in the districts and villages.

He says that the labourers were hired in collaboration with the State Public Employment Service (SEPE).