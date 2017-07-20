GRANADA Y MÁS” EXHIBITION AT MOJÁCAR

Although they are a world apart, Granada just like Mojácar, enchants and draws in visitors to their unique places that take them back in time.

Until the end of July, there’s a chance to see timeless watercolours of Granada by Mariano Urbano Martin, which are on display at the town’s “La Fuente” Centro Municipal de Arte. Under the title “Granada y Más”, Mariano, who is a lecturer at the Granada’s “Valle de Lecrín” Education Centre, is exhibiting 30 works that he has done over the last two years which feature his homeland. Included are impressive urban landscapes, showing off the grandeur of this incomparable city, as well as landscapes of the Valley of Lecrín flooded with the region’s special light.

It is the first time that he has exhibited his work publicly saying, “I’m passionate about spending my free time experimenting with colours and shapes” and, the enthusiasm he has for his work is clear to see as well as being a pleasure for the observer to view. Mojácar Councillor, Raquel Belmonte, was at the inauguration to see for herself the quality of the paintings, saying that they are good enough to be seen in any of the country’s top galleries.

The exhibition is open to the public, free of charge, from Tuesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and, on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There’s no doubt that this first top notch exhibition will be followed by others and, it’s not to be missed.