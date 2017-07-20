FEDERICO ZARAGOZA APPOINTED NEW SPOKESMAN OF COMPROMÍS

The new spokesman of the Baix Vinalopó-Vega Baja executive is Federico Zaragoza Alberich, former Compromís councillor for Santa Pola.

Zaragoza was appointed on July 12 when the new regional structure was announced in which the different municipal groups will work together to overcome the austerity policies of the Rajoy government in the Vega Baja and the rampant corruption and years of neglect that the area has suffered.

The assembly was held at the Cox Cultural Centre where it was attended by the first deputy mayor of Elche, Antonio Garcia Diez, the provincial deputy and spokesman of Compromís in Crevillente José Manuel Penalva, the spokeswoman for Compromís in Santa Pola, Anna Antón and the Compromis Councillor in Cox, Beatriz Nadal.

“It has been almost four years since the previous executive was formed in which time we have experienced a strong increase in the contribution of Compromis in the southern regions of the province of Alicante, so we are now restructuring our executive in order to launch new projects and consolidate ourselves as the ‘Party of Change’ in the Vega Baja ” Zaragoza said.

The rest of the executive is comprised of Adrián Clemente who is responsible for Finance; Tamara Martínez and Mariano Ruiz, Admin and Org and Pablo Perales, Institutional Policy.

The executive committee also includes Clara Jaen, Anna Anton, Martin Borislavov, Trinidad Candela, Jose Vicente Fernandez, Varinia Pamies, Rosa Gómez, Margarita Teresa Campello, Joan Bautista Poveda, Alvar Gosp, Joan Miquel Tomas and Cristian Vilella.