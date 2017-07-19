WHAT’S ON IN THE SUMMER CRAFT FAIR IN THE PORT OF JÁVEA

After a short break, while the Moors and Christians did their annual stint in the Port of Jávea, Jávea Port Summer Craft Fair has started its long run till September. Every evening around 20 stalls with original craft work are set up on the sea front promenade in the port.

They offer a wide choice of beautiful hand made things; soft and wooden toys; leather bags, belts and purses; pottery; wooden sculptures and little animals made of shells; lamps made of recycled tins; water colours and hand painted T-shirts; brooches made of real orchids and jewelry made of all sorts of materials: silver, leather, ceramics, dried orange peel, macramé and even recycled beer cans. All hand made by the people on the stalls.

For your further entertainment there is live music on the Monday (by the Happy Freuds), and on Wednesday and Sunday (by guitarist Guty). Every Saturday the potter José brings his wheel to teach young and old how to turn their own bowl or cup.

More information (also in English) on 639 979 678 and photographs of what to expect in the stalls you can find at http://www.amata.es/JaveaSum17.html.