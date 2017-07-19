MARRIED COUPLE DROWN TOGETHER IN GUARDAMAR

A man and a woman have died this morning (Wednesday) drowned in the sea on la playa Tossals in Guardamar del Segura. The deceased, both of Spanish nationality, were on holiday in the town with their two children aged 11 and 14.

The tragedy happened at 10am and although little of the incident is known the arrival of the Urgent Medical Assistance Service (SAMU) was able only to confirm their deaths. A spokesperson at the Centre for Information and Coordination of Emergencies said that they appeared to have been dead for some time.

The mayor of the town, José Luis Saez, explained that this is a natural bathing area , located next to one of the banks of the river Segura, and lacking any monitoring or rescue service.

On Guardamar’s beaches the red flag was raised all morning prohibiting any bathing at all because of the strong winds and currents.

The social services have taken the two children into care, pending the arrival of relatives.

The family was staying at the Marjal campsite and the event has caused great sorrow in the town. According to the council website, the area where the events occurred is a quiet beach of 1.6 kilometres that is located on the north bank of the mouth of the river Segura, which extends to the municipal border with Elche.

The quality of sand and water are superior elements of the beach, which is bounded by thick vegetation and natural dunes, and which make it an attractive location practice nudism .”

Meanwhile there was a lucky escape for three other people, an adult and two children, who were caught out by strong waves in Torrevieja.

The Maritime Service of the Local Police Adolfo were called to a situation at la Cala de Los Trabajos where the three bathers were struggling to remain afloat in waves of over 2 metres. One of the youths did eventually make it to the shore with the other two being dragged onto the boat after holding on to a rubber ring that they had been thrown. It is understood that the adult was a Guardia Civil officer who had been attempting to effect a rescue.

Fortunately there were no injuries to any of the swimmers who were simply said to be suffering from fright as a result of their ordeal.