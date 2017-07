The Euromillions lottery results were drawn this evening in Paris. The Euro millions winning numbers this evening (Tuesday 18 July) were:

01 – 25 – 27 – 41 – 45

The Euromillions Lucky Star numbers were:

Stars 05 – 07

UK Millionaire Maker

XHMG02639, XHMH74821

THE JACKPOT FOR THE NEXT EUROMILLIONS

LOTTERY DRAW

€ 35 MILLION