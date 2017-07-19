BRITISH MURDERER GETS 14 YEARS

Alicante Provincial Court has sentenced Charlie Bevill-Warcup, the Briton found guilty of murdering his 76-year-old girlfriend, Rosemary Broadwell, to 14 years in prison.

The Seventh Section of the Provincial Court imposed the sentence for a crime of murder after the jury found him guilty during the trial held earlier in the month after rejecting that his behaviour was influenced by alcohol or a mental disorder.

The events took place on September 14, 2014, when the couple were said to be arguing for over money. It was then that Bevill-Warcup pushed Ms Broadwell to the floor but she hit her head on a kitchen unit as she fell.

Bevill-Warcup then hit her several times on the head with a walking stick before putting the corpse into the trunk of his car and taking her to a spot in the municipal area of Algorfa. There he hid the body covering it with branches before denouncing her disappearance.

The court decided that he must also compensate each of the victim’s children with 37,000 euros