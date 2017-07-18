TORREVIEJA U3A SUMMER ACTIVITIES

Despite the extremely hot weather and the fact that we are in the middle of our summer recess. Torrevieja U3A still has several of its activities and groups continuing to function. A small selection of the activities that are available at this time include petanca, coffee mornings, yoga, chess and cribbage.

So, if you are at a loose end in the heat or simply want to get out and make new friends, or take up a new pastime or perhaps, restart an old one then check out our website www.torreviejau3a.org and see what is available to you. We think you will be pleasantly surprised at the range of activities available.

For only 5 euros per year you can get full membership of this popular group which, with over 1000 members, is the largest social group of its kind on the Costa Blanca. We provide many great opportunities to simply relax or take part in more physical activities. Come along to our monthly meetings on the last Monday where you will find friendly faces on hand to welcome you and help you settle in.

If you have a particular skill or interest that you would like to introduce to the group, then you will be more than welcome to discuss it with our Group Organiser. The more activities that we can offer to the membership, so much the better for all.