San Miguel CHRISTIANS played their last game of the season last week against La Siesta Wasps gaining 6 points to La Siestas 8. Shots were close 102 to San Miguel, 109 to La Siesta. Winning teams were Bob Nesbitt, Brenda Rees, Mike Douglas 18-16: Tony Sansom, Bob Graham, John Raby 19-17; Anita Brown, Alan Campbell, Lee Sinclair 21-13.

The MOORS only managing 2 points away to Vistabella Fairways, well done to Bob Hanton, Don Whitney, Bob Donnelly 23-15. Shots for 86 – against 120.

The MOORS did slightly better in their last game of the season, away against La Siesta Wasps gaining 5 points. David Champion, Frank Scotthern, Jack Jackson 29-11; Sheila Errington, Cliff Plaisted, Brian Errington 16-11. Shots were drawn 106 each. Well played by all teams during the season, and thanks to all who kept putting their names down!!

The WASPS have now finished until September. Club mornings still going on, although numbers have dwindled, Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. There will be a FUN DAY on Saturday 7th October followed by a Hog Roast. If you haven’t yet got your names down, do so, its a good laugh. Deposits of €5 a head should now be paid to Paul Thomas. See Paul for further details. The following Saturday, 14th October is the annual Gents versus Ladies, see the board for further details.

San Miguel have been chosen as one of the greens to be used for the Valencian Championships, along with Vistabella and Quesada, awaiting news on who has the Opening Ceremony!!

For further details on San Miguel Bowls Club, please contact the President, Rosamond Stockell, telephone 965329778 or Secretary Pat McEwan telephone 966714257