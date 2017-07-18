EL PLANTIO 2 GOLF SOCIETY

Tuesday 18th, July saw a ‘Waltz’ competition, where each team counts one, two or three Stableford scorers per hole. After last week’s toughening of the Yellow Ball rules, Club Captain, Rod Loveday again decided to introduce a more difficult format to the competition by making the two most difficult holes 3 and 7 on the course – having three players scores included – hole 3 on the outward and hole 7 on the inward nine.

16 members made up four teams of 4, which meant that one team only would not make the winners podium. Scoring was very high and captain of the winning team, Ray Housley, set off with 3 birdies on the first 4 holes and ended up with an immaculate 39 points, which left Handicap Secretary, Ian Henderson, with a big grin on his face.

Nearest the Pins, Hole 4 – Ray Housley and Hole 9 – Keith Smith.

3rd Place, John Wilby, Martin Rickman, Lyn Young, Mike Williams – 79 points.

2nd Place, Ian Henderson, David Swann, Mel Hope, Mike Davies – 82 points.

1st Place, Ray Housley, Henry Mellor, Graham Blakeway, Rod Loveday – 85 points.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities. The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact Ian Henderson on 966 716 616 or 636 116 230

Picture shows all the winners who are too numerous to mention.