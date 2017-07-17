VISTABELLA FAIRWAYS WIN THE SOUTH ALICANTE SUMMER LEAGUE.

Congratulations and jubilations as Vistabella have triumphed in winning both divisions of South Alicante Summer League! The Div. A Spitfire Fairways secured their title on Friday with a 10-4 win over the Emerald Isle to add to the Div. B Hurricane league Greeners victory three weeks ago.

Playing at home the Fairways had four winning rinks and the long game, taking the points were Eve Blythe, Mike Regan & Bill Pain 26-12. Lynne Bishop, Barbara Brown & Ian Kenyon 21-9. Stuart Allman, StJohn Broadhurst & Brian Dunn 20-12 and Sandra Burrows, Eric Bishop & Maggie Furness 17-12. Shots, VB 100 (10) – 91 (4) E I. Well done to Captain Charlie Watkins, the selectors and players, also to the Greeners for this wonderful achievement.

That’s not all as our Ladies team also won the Four wood pairs title…well done, it just keeps getting better! The team of Sandra Burrows, Sue Norris, Maggie Furness, Lin Watkins, Beryl Regan, Barbara Brown also Jenny Bowman & Lynne Bishop (subs) beat the Quesada Ladies by half a point, couldn’t have been closer!

Fingers crossed now for our Saba Triples team, Charlie Watkins, Maggie Furness & Arthur Brown in the Semi final to be played shortly.

Have a wonderful summer break whatever you might be getting up to and come back refreshed ready for the autumn start.

Sponsored by Venture fleet, Rivingtons Restaurant, One-way services & TV Choice.

