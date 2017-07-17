V.C.L. FINAL. NORTH v SOUTH.

The Final between Benitachell Leopards and Quesada Lions was held at Bonalba B.C. on July 12th and promised to be a very tight contest based on the Finals over the last four years.

The Ladies Singles between Mary Cockell (BBC) and Jackie Johnston was nip and tuck with Jackie edging ahead to win 21-18. The Men’s Singles of Greg Sperring (BBC) against Derek Toozer was equally close, but after Greg picked up a three Derek couldn’t pull back to lose 14-21.

So it was equal after two disciplines and with the other games closely contested it looked set for an exciting finish, but then Quesada surged ahead to win all of the remaining disciplines to finish 5-1 winners.

Results. BBC names first –

Pairs: Gail Chick, Trevor Neale 17- 21 Carol Broomfield, Jason Prokopowycz

Trips: Tim Woodcock, David Roberts, Jeff Richards 14-21 David Johnson, Carole Smyth, Derek Sale

Fours: Christine Mawson Bob Cockell, Tony Lawley, Harry Chick 12-25 George Carnell, John Smyth, Pearl Houghton, Peter Morgan

Fours: Linda Richards Steve Griffin, Derek Mawson, Maggie Lawley 19-24 Kevin Mc. Kenna, Chris Brazier, Dave Donovan, Graham Phillips

Many thanks to Bonalba for the use of the venue, and for provide refreshments and food. Also to Gerry Bartley for Umpiring and the Markers who endured the heat very patiently.