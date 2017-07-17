JUST 200 FIRST YEAR PLACES REMAIN AT ALICANTE UNIVERSITY

Of the 5,565 places available at the Alicante University next term all but 222 have now been filled.

Careers in Health and Medicine are once again those in most demand among students entering college. For just 130 places in medicine which were available at the Miguel Hernández University in Elche and 200 places in nursing at the University of Alicante there was avalanche of applications, 3,300 in total, 2,135 for Medicine and 1,195 for Nursing.

After Medicine, the degrees with highest number of applications in the Community are Aerospace Engineering (12,81% of all applications) at the Polytechnic of Valencia, Biochemistry (12,73) and Physics (12,61) at the University of Valencia; Biotechnology (12,47) in the UMH; Biomedical Engineering (12,42) at the Polytechnic; The double degree of Pharmacy, Nutrition and Dietetics (12,41), Dentistry (12,36), the double degree of ADE and Law (12,21), double degree of Law and Human Sciences (11,99) and in València; English Translation and Interpretation (11,98).

The Universitat de València has also awarded 99.76% of the 8,620 available first year places offered in the first year.

All applications forthwith will now be handled online with the deadline for the first call midnight on 24 July.