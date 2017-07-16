SUMMER SOLSTICE CELEBRATION

The shade under the trees at Bolnuevo beach once again provided the venue for our celebration of the summer solstice. As usual, food took centre stage, with various salads provided by those attending to accompany roast chicken, and several dishes for the non meat eaters, followed by trifles, apple crumble, several kinds of cake, and the biggest fruit salad in the world.

Despite having eaten more than an elegant sufficiency, the evening continued with the petanca and Jenga tournaments. The hero of the hour was Tom, who managed to be a finalist in both competitions, which drew to a close as the sun went down, as it must, even on the longest day of the year

.