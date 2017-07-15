SAN MIGUEL GOLF SOCIETY AT ALICANTE. JULY 12TH, 2017.

A combined day of a members’ stableford competition and annual match play between SMGS and the Denia/Javea based Sledgers and Shankers saw 10 members confused about which format they should get their heads to concentrate on.

Luckily for SMGS 3 of the doubles teams got their act together and won their matches (the other two, to tell the truth also, but lost to stronger opposition). So SMGS snatched back the trophy with the tightest of victories 3&2.

The quality of the San Miguel teams’ play was seen in the day’s stableford competition results with match competitors Ken Flaherty, Keith Stevenson, Theo Boelhouwer, Tony Smale and John Osborne all being placed in their category prizes. Joint best scorers of the day were Keith and Gary Garbett with 38 points. Thanks go to those who organised the match, for sure to be repeated next year.

The day’s SMGS stableford competition results, by category and in reverse order, were the following:

Bronze Category: 3rd Ken Flaherty (33 on CB), 2nd Marg Birtwistle (34), and 1st Keith Stevenson with 38 points.

Silver Category: 3rd Theo Boelhouwer (36), 2nd Tony Smale (37), and 1st Gary Garbett with 38 points

Gold Category: 3rd Darren Temple (35), 2nd John Osborne (36), and 1st Steve Higgins with 37 points.

Nearest the pins on the par 3’s (open to all) went to Steve Higgins (holes 3 and 12), Darren Hancock (7), Mike Fearnehough (8), Jamie Rorison (15) and Harry Ferguson (17).

The Abacus was won, surprisingly given recent form, by Norman Cahill

The Best Guest prize went to Garfield Bell (33)

Our thanks go to the staff at Alicante golf course for their contribution to an enjoyable day.

Keep up to date with all SMGS matters by logging on to our website www.smgs.org or simply give Captain Theo Boelhouwer a call on 694494824 to find out more about the society and its weekly golf get-togethers. Next week we will be at Las Colinas.