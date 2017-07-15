Nieves Álvarez opens La Fenestra’s first pop up showroom in Marbella

On Wednesday evening took place in Marbella the first opening party of La Fenestra, a new online platform for women´s fashion shopping which includes national and international emerging designers collections.

Also, La Fenestra offers its clients the opportunity of interacting outside the digital environment, in the pop up showrooms that will travel around different cities. In these showrooms the customers will be able to touch and try the products, have meetings with the designers, attend masterclasses about styling and more activities.

Their ambassador, the top model Nieves Álvarez, travelled to la Costa del Sol to mark the beginning of the e-commerce and to open La Fenestra´s first showroom, which will be open until 27th of August in the Gran Meliá Don Pepe Hotel (Marbella), the same place as the opening party.

Nieves arrived wearing a dazzling 60’s inspired dress from the Italian designer Parden´s (it will be available at www.lafenestra.com), Aquazzura´s sandals and Bulgari bag and jewellery.

The top model confessed that she feels very proud of the fact that Inés Larrea, the 27 year old founder and CEO of La Fenestra, saw in her the characteristics of her company. La Fenestra woman means being “stylish, confident, independent and with a strong personality that will lead her to look for quality and unique garments to feel comfortable in”.

Nieves Álvarez defended Spanish fashion (Juan Carlos Pajares, Juan Vidal and María Clé are some of the national creators’ that collaborate with La Fenestra), “there are so many international designers that come to our country looking for our raw materials and our creators magical hands. It is not just what you can see, there is a huge manufacture work behind, a handmade part in each garment. Online platforms like www.lafenestra.com do so much for fashion and for the industry, that provides employment opportunities”, concluded the model.

On the other hand, Inés Larrea expressed her satisfaction about “providing the public with special garments, different to the typical things that we can find in every store around the world, that because of globalization tend to uniformity and not offer alternatives for those who are looking for something different”. Larrea also added that with La Fenestra she intends to satisfy the needs of those women and also “give visibility to young designers who have great materials, patterns and ideas, and that without falling into extravagances, have a unique touch”.

More than a hundred people of Marbella´s ´jet set´ went to the event, where also La Fenestra presented the e-commerce section “Nieves Álvarez´s favourites”, where the top model has selected her 16 favourite garments, within which we find the dress that she was wearing on Wednesday evening. To make her choice, she has taken into account that “the garments must be easy to wear, to combine and use in many seasons”.

Other familiar faces supported La Fenestra with their appearance: the princess Beatriz de Orleans, the aristocrat Isabel de Borbón and Blanca Ares, ex basketball player and wife of the national team trainer, Sergio Scariolo.

La Fenestra opens a new window of fresh air in retail, based on multiple channels that combine the best of the online world with the most valuable thing of the physical presence. A ground-breaking experience of shopping, with pop up showrooms designed as exhibition places for shopping.

Places to have adventures, to enjoy a different way to go shopping and a way to be unique. Yours, the one of Nieves Álvarez, the one of La Fenestra.