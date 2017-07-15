LAS RAMBLAS GOLF SOCIETY

On Monday we played Best 2 from 4 all count on the par 5´s. And the team with a very good score of 99pts. were Terry Field, Olga Douglas, Rod Doel and Joyce McClusky.

Wednesday was Stabaleford day and the results were as follows:

Cat.1: 1st Tom Hardie with a great score of 41pts, 2nd Brian Staines 38pts, 3rd Rachel Leckey 37pts.

Cat 2: 1st Brian Dent 34pts, 2nd on a countback, John Conway 34pts, 3rd RegAkehurst 33pts.

2´s Club: Tom Hardie, Harry Howard, and Dougie Wright with 2.

On Friday we played a Waltzer 1 2 3, and with the scoring very close as usual the winning team with 86pts were Bryan Neal, Mike Chapman, Brian Staines and Albert.

Mike Mahony