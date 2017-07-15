GARBIÑE MUGURUZA WINS WIMBLEDON 2017 LADIES’ SINGLES TITLE

Garbine Muguruza wins her first Wimbledon title. The Spaniard beat 10th seed Venus Williams by two straight sets in the final, 7-5 6-0

For the 14th seed Muguruza’s this was her second Grand Slam title

Muguruza and Williams fought a very close first set, but things quickly got out of hand for Williams in the second set. Williams looked drained and defeated early in the second and never was able to recover.

On her way to the final, Muguruza took down top seed Angelique Kerber and seventh seed Svetlana Kuznetsova. In the semifinals, she bested Magdalena Rybarikova, a surprise unseeded who was playing some of the best tennis of her career.