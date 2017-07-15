ANNUAL MOONLIGHT GALA AT LEW HOAD TENNIS CLUB IN MIJAS

Benalmádena, 13 July 2017

On Friday 4th August from 7.30pm the Cudeca Goldies have the pleasure of hosting our 3rd Annual Moonlight Gala at the superb Lew Hoads Tennis and Paddle Club, Mijas in aid of Cudeca Hospice.

This wonderful venue provides an ideal setting for this unparalleled flagship Goldies spectacle. You will be accompanied by the versatile and talented voices of Deborah Dee and Reality ES as well as the sultry unique tones of the Mezzosoprano Clarice Williams.

There is meat, fish and vegetarian options to satisfy even the most demanding palate. The outstanding price of 40euros includes wine, beer and refreshments during dinner.

To book your place at this all ticket event, call Carlos White on 663083249 or call Lew Hoads Tennis Club on 952 47 48 58.