TWO HOUSES EVACUATED BECAUSE OF GUARDAMAR FIRE

The fire, near to the Santa Ana industrial estate, which affected about 5 thousand square metres, was eventually extinguished by 22 firefighters from brigades in Orihuela, Almoradi and Torrevieja. It also caused a number of problems to passing motorists because of its proximity to the N332.

Two adjacent houses were also evacuated as the fire caught hold in scrubland at about 4pm on Wednesday afternoon. The adjacent industrial estate was a particular concern being full, as it was, of rubber products, motoring appliances and discarded tyres.

It was eventually brought under control by about 6.40pm with bomberas being satisfied that it had been completely extinguished by about 8pm.

As a number of firemen fought the blaze there were others employed in moving tons of accumulated rubbish that was stored on the plot. According to sources, but for the efforts of the bomberas, the fire could have affected about five thousand square meters with the thick black smoke clearly visible for miles around.

Although the residents of the vacated properties were allowed to return to their homes during the latter part of the evening they told this newspaper that both were uninhabitable because of the smoke damage caused by the fire.