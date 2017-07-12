QUIRÓNSALUD TORREVIEJA WINS THE “HIGHLY RECOMMENDED” AWARD FOR BEST INTERNATIONAL HOSPITAL WORLDWIDE

The award was presented at the IMTJ Medical Travel Awards 2017

The Hospital Quironsalud Torrevieja received the recognition for the Best International Hospital “Highly Recommended” from all over the world in the category of Best International Hospital at IMTJ Medical Travel Awards 2017. The international medical tourism award recognized the work and effort made by the hospital to attract foreign patients to this city of Alicante.

The Hospital Quironsalud Torrevieja was awarded the judges choice as part of the prizes organized by the medical travel publication International Medical Travel Journal Medical Travel Awards 2017 at its annual presentation ceremony held in Opatija (Croatia) the IMTJ Medical Travel Summit brought together all the preeminent providers and experts in travel and medical tourism sectors.

The territorial director of Quirónsalud Levante, Francisco Fiestras, highlighted “the importance of the recognition, premium for the work of the hospital staff in order to make international patients feel at home. Quirónsalud Torrevieja considers the award as an incentive to continue working on the values that characterize the Quirónsalud Hospital Group in favor of excellence, relying on state-of-the-art technology and internationally renowned medical teams. ”

In the same way, Miguel Torregrosa, International Inbound Business Manager, highlighted the hospital’s work in the international area by offering excellent health services and adaptions for foreign patients, turning the hospital into a reference for the Quirónsalud Hospital Group.

The Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja is a private center of international prestige in the field of oncology, as well as in other medical and surgical specialties, which attends a large number of foreign patients who live in the area or who travel expressly to the installations. In addition, it offers an international admission area and has a free team of translators who speak several languages to serve the large number of people from other countries who choose their health services.

IMTJ jury president and chief editor Keith Pollard pointed out that the awards have the best medical tourism companies and encourage other entities to participate. “Medical travel is an exciting and growing global industry, with many providers providing excellence in both medical care and customer service. The IMTJ Medical Travel Awards are the only independent awards that recognize those who are the best of the best and we hope they encourage others to imitate the success of the winners. The judges wanted to reward innovation and excellence, highlight good practices and honor those who open the way in the industry and provide successful results to patients.

In addition, Pollard explained that “all our winners exemplify how the medical-professional tourism industry should be developed, offering exceptional patient care and providing the best medical outcomes possible. I’m looking forward to next year’s awards in the hope that other clinics and companies will achieve or match their goals or even beat this year’s winners. ”

About IMTJ

The International Medical Travel Journal (www.imtj.com) provides an overview of the medical travel and medical tourism industry. The IMTJ was established in 2007 in response to growing interest in this sector. It covers many of the issues facing healthcare providers around the world – insurance, accreditation, marketing and advocacy, quality, patient safety, standards of care and experience in dealing with international patients.

The IMTJ is independent of any association and special interest groups that have boarded the medical tourism ship. Its goal is to create a central point of information, resources and opinion on medical travel for those within the industry, from anywhere in the world.

The internationalization of health care through health tourism is the core of IMTJ. Patients are becoming consumers of health care and in many countries the choice for patients has expanded to surgery and treatments provided by international hospitals and clinics. By sharing experience, knowledge and different views on the health travel industry, IMTJ helps ensure that the patient’s expectations are met and the industry maintains a high reputation.

The International Medical Travel Journal (IMTJ) is managed by Intuition Communication, a publishing specialist information for the consumer and business to business on health and private medical travel. The company also operates a consumer medical tourism portal – Treatment Abroad.

ABOUT QUIRÓNSALUD

Quirónsalud is the largest hospital group in Spain and the third largest in Europe. It is present in 13 autonomous communities has the most advanced technology and has more than 6,200 beds in the 80 centres, like the Jimenez Diaz Foundation, Ruber, Hospital La Luz, University Hospital Quirónsalud Madrid, Teknon, Dexeus, Polyclinic Gipuzkoa, etc., as well as a large team of highly specialized professionals and international prestige.

We work in promoting and teaching (seven of our hospitals are universities) medical and scientific research (we have the Health Research Institute of the FJD, a unique private research centre accredited by the Ministry of Research, Development and Innovation).

In addition, our healthcare service is organized into units and transversal networks to optimize the experience accumulated in the various centers and clinical translation of our investigations. Currently, Quirónsalud is developing more than 1,600 research projects throughout Spain and many of the centers are market leaders in this field, being pioneers in different specialties such as cardiology, endocrinology, gynecology, neurology and oncology, among others.