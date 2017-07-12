ARMONIA DE IFACH LODGE HOLD SUMMER BARBECUE

On Monday, 10th July, twenty-six Masons and their guests attended a well organised BBQ evening at the Ifach Golf Club, the new home of Armonia de Ifach Lodge No 46. The sun was out, the drinks flowing freely and a really good time was had by all.

Included in the BBQ were huge pieces of chicken, many types of Spanish sausages, salad, burgers, cheese, potato salad and of course some succulent barbecued spare ribs with a delicious sauce. All were cooked to perfection by the restaurant’s head chef. This feast was followed by a delicious dessert of strawberries and fresh cream topped with vanilla ice cream. If this great food is anything to go by, they are in for some really fine meals at their future Festive Boards.

A charity raffle raised one hundred and eighteen euros towards the Master’s chosen charity, thanks to our resident gnome, Dennis and his partner.

Thanks must go to W.Bro Stewart Gammer and his wife Brenda for all their hard work in organising this event and thanks also to W.Bro Neville Shelley, our current Worshipful Master, for all his input to make it such a successful evening.

If you are interested in joining Freemasonry please contact me on the following email address: prensa@glpvalencia.com

WBro William Turney Press Officer

Provincial Grand Lodge of Valencia