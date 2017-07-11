MARIA AND THE PINK LADIES

The amount raised for the sponsored ‘Walk for Life’ earlier this year was €12,115.36. We delayed announcing the total because we were waiting for everyone to hand in their sponsorship money. Thank you to everyone that took part, all of the walkers, Sunshine FM, Simon Morton, Stevie Spit and all of the artists. Thanks to the town hall for letting us put on the event and supporting it.

Please note that the office is closed from 29th July to September 4th, and we won’t be at the Boulevard for the month of August.

The clinic in Alicante will be closed but IMED will still be doing emergency appointments. For an emergency appointment, ring Maria on 633 487 595.