FORMER ATLETICO LEVANTE COACH JOINS ORIHUELA

Miguel Ángel Villafaina is the coach of Orihuela CF. despite his relative youth Villa, as he is also known in the football world, has had a long career, mainly with Atletico Levante who he guided to promotion and Segunda B in season 14-15.

Villafaina began his coaching career in 2001, at the age of 18, at the Parreta CF football school. Four years later he moved to Levante where he had some very good results over a ten year period.

He is a coach with proven experience and at the same time he has a great reputation in the world of football.

Villa said that he is “delighted to join a club with such ambition. “We have a dream of something big, for which there is plenty of work to do. Today begins a preseason and it is certainly going to be very exciting.”