easyJet announces a new airport and new routes from the UK

easyJet, Europe’s leading airline, has today announced that it will start flying from Southampton Airport for the first time with the launch of a new winter only service to Geneva and will launch eight other new routes from across the UK later this year. The new routes went on sale this morning at www.easyjet.com.

The new routes are:

Bristol to Stockholm – commences 31 October, operating twice weekly year round on an A319 aircraft on Monday and Thursday with fares starting form £26.49*

Bristol to Athens – commences 6 November, operating twice weekly year round on an A320 aircraft on Monday and Friday with fares starting from £28.49*.

London Gatwick to Klagenfurt, Austria – commences 16 December, operating once weekly throughout the winter on an A320 aircraft on Saturday with fares starting from £32.49*.

Southampton to Geneva – commences 14th December, operating three times weekly throughout the winter on an A320 aircraft on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday with fares starting from £31.99*

Liverpool to Venice – commences 31st October, operating twice weekly, year round on an A320 aircraft on Tuesday and Saturdays with fares starting from £31.99*

London Luton to Sardinia – commences 28th November, operating twice weekly, year round on an A320 aircraft on Tuesday and Saturday with fares starting from £30.49*

London Luton to Seville – commences 29th October, operating three times weekly, year round on Monday, Friday and Sunday with fares starting from £37.99*

Manchester to Agadir – commences 1st October, operating twice weekly, on Wednesday and Saturday with fares starting from £33.99*

London Southend to Malta – commences 29th October, operating twice weekly, on Thursday and Sunday with fares starting from £33.99*